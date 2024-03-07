Russian gymnasts lose their chance to compete at 2024 Olympics

Russian athletes will not compete in gymnastics at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. They have lost their last chance to enter the tournament even in neutral status.

According to the criteria approved by the International Gymnastics Federation in November 2023, Russian athletes had the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics in individual tournaments, although they could not be represented in team competitions.

The last chance for the athletes to qualify for the tournament was a series of World Cup events, as European Gymnastics did not support the return of gymnasts from Russia and Belarus to the competition.

Advertisement:

However, at three of the four World Cups, the Russians were not represented as "neutral", so they lost their chance to receive licences to participate in the Olympics.

The Olympic gymnastics tournament will take place from 27 July to 5 August 2024.

Background: Ukrainian gymnasts Illia Kovtun and Oleh Verniaiev won two medals at the World Cup in Cottbus and at the previous stage in Cairo.

Support UP or become our patron!