US Congress may begin collecting signatures on Friday to consider assistance to Ukraine bypassing House speaker

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 15:51
US Congress may begin collecting signatures on Friday to consider assistance to Ukraine bypassing House speaker
US Congress. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States Congress may begin collecting signatures this week to bring a bill to help Ukraine and other partners to a vote in the House of Representatives bypassing House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Source: Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on Wednesday at a press briefing at the Capitol; quoted by Voice of America, The Hill; as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fitzpatrick claims that if Johnson does not put the project to a vote, the signature collection process will begin.

Quote: "This is a pressure point, to try to apply pressure to force something to the floor."

The congressman stated that if the House of Representatives cannot reach an agreement on the bill, "the alternative can’t be that Ukraine fails and our border remains open".

Fitzpatrick said that he is working with Johnson's office to bring the package before the House of Representatives.

The congressman added that he was "very confident" the initiative could get the 218 signatures needed to pass.

Fitzpatrick announced last week that he was preparing to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson in order to secure approval for Ukraine aid.

Earlier, Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, stated that the bill for supplementary funding for Ukraine will be considered as soon as the federal government's financing issues are resolved.

