Russian Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador and threatens to expel US diplomats

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Lynne Tracy, US Ambassador to Russia, and warned her of the possible expulsion of US diplomats who "attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation."

Source: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: It is noted that on 7 March, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed Tracy that three US non-profit organisations (American Councils for International Education, Cultural Vistas and the Institute of International Education) were declared undesirable in the Russian Federation, supposedly being aimed at "recruiting agents of influence under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges".

Advertisement:

Tracy was handed an official note demanding that she cease any support for the activities of these NGOs.

Quote from the Russian Foreign Ministry: "It is especially emphasised that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, including sabotage actions and the spread of disinformation in the context of the elections and the special military operation [as the Kremlin propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], will be firmly and resolutely suppressed, up to the expulsion of the US Embassy staff involved in such actions as persona non grata."

Background: Nominal presidential elections are scheduled for 15-17 March 2024 in the Russian Federation, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to win again.

Support UP or become our patron!

