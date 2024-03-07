All Sections
US reacts to Russian strike on Odesa during visit by Zelenskyy and Greek PM

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 09:27
US reacts to Russian strike on Odesa during visit by Zelenskyy and Greek PM
Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has commented on the missile strike on Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: European Pravda, citing Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing

He emphasised that this strike, in particular, serves as a reminder that Ukraine needs missile interceptors for air defence systems. 

Quote: "It’s a reminder of Ukraine’s need for air defence interceptors, and it’s a reminder that the United States Congress needs to take action, as we have called on them to do, to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," added the State Department spokesperson.

Background:

  • On 7 March, the Greek Prime Minister said that at the time of the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was with him in the port, and the explosion occurred very close to them. No one from the Greek delegation was harmed.
  • Top officials of the European Union reacted to the incident almost immediately. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, described the Russian attack as "reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook," while the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called it vile.

