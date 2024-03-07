EU retains right to reinstate tariffs on Ukrainian goods

The EU has retained the right to reinstate tariffs if imports of Ukrainian products, such as poultry meat, eggs and sugar, significantly exceed the volumes of 2022 and 2023.

Source: European Parliament’s statement

Details: Thus, the proposal to extend the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU for another year, from 6 June 202 to 5 June 2025, was approved on Thursday, 7 March, with a vote of 26 lawmakers in favour and 10 against.

Advertisement:

However, the EU retains the right to reintroduce tariffs on some Ukrainian goods if their imports become too significant. This applies to products such as poultry, eggs and sugar.

Quote: "It also provides for an emergency brake for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry, eggs, and sugar, meaning that if imports of these products surpass the average 2022 and 2023 volumes, tariffs would be re-imposed," the European Parliament’s statement said.

Background:

On 7 March, the European Parliament's International Trade Committee approved the extension of the current preferential trade treatment regime to support Ukraine and Moldova.

Support UP or become our patron!