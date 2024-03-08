All Sections
US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 01:18

Moscow. Photo: Channel 5

The US Embassy in Russia and the UK Foreign Office have warned their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow within the next 48 hours.

Source: US Embassy in Russia; UK Foreign Office

Quote from the US Embassy in Russia: "The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours."

Details: The UK Foreign Office published a similar warning. 

Moreover, they recommended that UK citizens should refrain from travelling to Russia because of the risks and threats associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"The situation in Russia is unpredictable," they said and added that "travel insurance could be invalidated" if they went to Russia despite the warnings.

