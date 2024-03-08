Greek PM after witnessing Russian attack on Odesa: You shall not intimidate us

After witnessing a Russian missile attack on Odesa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed that Russia will never succeed in intimidating those countries that continue to support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERT News

Quote from Mitsotakis at the conference of the European People's Party in Bucharest: "We have only one message to the Kremlin: You shall not intimidate us; we will continue to support Ukraine and its great citizens for as long as it takes. And, of course, we will remain completely unified in this decision."

Details: The prime minister stressed that the EU is sending a clear message that no violation of international law, territorial integrity or moving of borders by force will ever be accepted by Europe.

Background:

On 6 March, the Greek prime minister said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was with him in the port area of Odesa at the time of the attack and that the explosion had occurred very close to them. No one from the Greek delegation was injured.

Media reports indicated that the missile had exploded just 500 metres away from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis.

Top EU officials responded to the incident promptly. European Council President Charles Michel branded the Russian attack "reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook," while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it vile.

