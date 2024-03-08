All Sections
Greek PM after witnessing Russian attack on Odesa: You shall not intimidate us

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 March 2024, 10:38
KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

After witnessing a Russian missile attack on Odesa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed that Russia will never succeed in intimidating those countries that continue to support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERT News

Quote from Mitsotakis at the conference of the European People's Party in Bucharest: "We have only one message to the Kremlin: You shall not intimidate us; we will continue to support Ukraine and its great citizens for as long as it takes. And, of course, we will remain completely unified in this decision."

Details: The prime minister stressed that the EU is sending a clear message that no violation of international law, territorial integrity or moving of borders by force will ever be accepted by Europe.

Background:

