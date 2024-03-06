EU Council President outraged by Russian strike on Odesa during Zelenskyy and Greek PM's visit

European Council President Charles Michel has sharply criticised the Russian Federation for launching a missile strike on Odesa while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were meeting there.

Source: Michel on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Michel stated that Russia's attack on Odesa during a visit by Ukrainian and Greek leaders "is another sign of Russia's cowardly tactics in its war of aggression against Ukraine."

Advertisement:

"This is reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook. The EU’s full support to Ukraine and its brave people will not waver," he concluded.

A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa shortly before the Greek Prime Minister's meeting with Ukraine's President. An air-raid warning was issued in the region. According to media reports, no members of the Greek delegation were injured.

Later, the Greek prime minister stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present in the port during the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!