All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Council President outraged by Russian strike on Odesa during Zelenskyy and Greek PM's visit

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:17
EU Council President outraged by Russian strike on Odesa during Zelenskyy and Greek PM's visit
Charles Michel. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President Charles Michel has sharply criticised the Russian Federation for launching a missile strike on Odesa while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were meeting there.

Source: Michel on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Michel stated that Russia's attack on Odesa during a visit by Ukrainian and Greek leaders "is another sign of Russia's cowardly tactics in its war of aggression against Ukraine."

Advertisement:

"This is reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook. The EU’s full support to Ukraine and its brave people will not waver," he concluded.

A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa shortly before the Greek Prime Minister's meeting with Ukraine's President. An air-raid warning was issued in the region. According to media reports, no members of the Greek delegation were injured.

Later, the Greek prime minister stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present in the port during the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUZelenskyymissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
EU
Ukrainian government outlines conditions for restricting food exports to EU
EU presents first defence industrial strategy with strong involvement of Ukraine
Western intelligence believes Russia used Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies – Politico
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: