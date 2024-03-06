Media reports Russia carried out missile strike on Odesa during Greek PM's visit

Russian forces fired a missile at Odesa while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city.

Source: Greek edition of Protothema, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The publication says the Russian troops targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade, with the explosion occurring 150 metres away from the Greek delegation led by Mitsotakis.

According to sources in the publication, no members of the Greek delegation were injured.

"There is no issue with the security of the prime minister or the Greek delegation," official government sources stated.

"We are all fine," Greek Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou said earlier in a statement to the publication.

A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa shortly before the Greek Prime Minister's meeting with Ukraine's President. An air-raid warning was immediately issued in the region.

Earlier, Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis discussed Ukraine's defence needs.

Before that, the Greek government instructed the responsible agencies to prepare a military aid package for Ukraine, which will include weapons and equipment no longer in use by the Greek armed forces.

