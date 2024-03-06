All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media reports Russia carried out missile strike on Odesa during Greek PM's visit

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 15:12
Media reports Russia carried out missile strike on Odesa during Greek PM's visit
Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces fired a missile at Odesa while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city.

Source: Greek edition of Protothema, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The publication says the Russian troops targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade, with the explosion occurring 150 metres away from the Greek delegation led by Mitsotakis.

Advertisement:

According to sources in the publication, no members of the Greek delegation were injured.

"There is no issue with the security of the prime minister or the Greek delegation," official government sources stated.

"We are all fine," Greek Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou said earlier in a statement to the publication.

A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa shortly before the Greek Prime Minister's meeting with Ukraine's President. An air-raid warning was immediately issued in the region.

Earlier, Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis discussed Ukraine's defence needs.

Before that, the Greek government instructed the responsible agencies to prepare a military aid package for Ukraine, which will include weapons and equipment no longer in use by the Greek armed forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Greecemissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Greece
Zelenskyy to meet Greek PM in Odesa, media says
Greece estimates EU will receive €50-60bn from Russian assets to support Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's need for air defence and artillery with Greek PM
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: