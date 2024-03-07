Russian missile explodes 500 metres away from Zelenskyy and Greek PM in Odesa
A missile fired by Russian forces at Odesa on 6 March exploded just 500 metres away from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a visit.
Source: CNN with reference to its source
Details: The source said that the convoy of Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis felt the impact of the strike and the group saw a "mushroom cloud" of smoke.
CNN noted that Zelenskyy often makes risky trips to the front line and has welcomed dozens of world leaders to Ukraine in more than two years of full-scale war with Russia, but Wednesday's attack could be one of the "closest calls for the president."
In addition, the proximity of the attack to Mitsotakis, the leader of a NATO member state, also underscores the danger of such visits and the "potential global repercussions of the conflict."
Mitsotakis said that Zelenskyy gave him a tour of Odesa before they heard the air-raid warning.
Quote from Mitsotakis: "Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion. I think that for us [it] is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens."
Background:
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had witnessed the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city at the time, along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also noted that the Russian attack resulted in civilian casualties.
- The air-raid warning was issued at 10:41 in Odesa Oblast, followed by a loud explosion. At 10:45, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was issued.
- It is known that five people were killed in a Russian strike on Odesa's port infrastructure on 6 March.
