Over 45,000 women serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces – Defence Ministry

Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:34
Ukrainian female soldiers heading to the front line from Lviv. Stock photo: Getty Images

The number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is increasing, reported the Defence Forces Telegram channel, coordinated by the Defence Ministry, on 8 March.

Source: Military Media Center

As of January 2024, 45,587 women are serving in the Ukrainian army. 

For comparison, in 2014, this number was over 16,500, and in 2023, it exceeded 43,400. 

Among the women currently serving in the military, 13,487 are in combat roles, with over 4,000 female defenders currently deployed in combat. 

In total, in 2024, the overall number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including those other than military personnel) reached 62,000. In 2014, this figure was 49,000. 

"Thank you for your contribution to victory!", the Defence Forces said.

