Ukraine exports almost 12 million tonnes of cargo in March

Monday, 1 April 2024, 21:55
Stock photo: getty Images

Ukraine exported 11.8 million tonnes of cargo in March, which is worth USD 3.2 billion in monetary terms.

Source: First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko

Details: Svyrydenko reported that in January Ukraine reached a record high of export volumes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 12 million tonnes per month, the vast majority of which went by sea.

"In March, we exported 11.8 million tonnes of cargo. In monetary terms, it’s USD 3.2 billion," she said.

The minister added that last year, as indicated by data from the State Statistics Service, Ukraine’s GDP grew by 5.3%. The GDP growth was driven by the resilience of Ukrainian businesses, as 90% of the companies that had stopped working since the beginning of the invasion have resumed business.

In addition, Ukraine has received more than USD 75.4 billion in direct budget support from partners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Background:

  • Ukraine's exports of goods increased in 2023, but in terms of value, the figure fell by USD 35.8 billion. Imports, on the other hand, increased.

