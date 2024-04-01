All Sections
US hands over 100 more generators to Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Monday, 1 April 2024, 23:40
US hands over 100 more generators to Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
Photo: USAID on Facebook

The United States has donated more than a 100 more generators and 13 pieces of equipment for emergency services to a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, European Pravda reports

Quote: "As Russia continues its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, USAID is providing 109 generators, 19 heat and power cogeneration units, and 13 emergency vehicles to keep services online."

Details: The aid is being delivered to the cities of Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi.

In February, USAID warned of a threat to its operations in Ukraine because Congress continues to delay the allocation of additional funding to help Kyiv.

Last week, Germany announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including artillery and tank ammunition, drones, and demining vehicles.

