US to ban its citizens from using Russian Kaspersky Lab software – CNN

The administration of US President Joe Biden may introduce a ban on the use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab by private companies and US citizens by the end of April.

Source: CNN reports this with reference to five sources among US officials.

Details: The sources of the publication explained the ban was planned because of "national security concerns".

CNN sources reported that the new ban will be issued by the US Department of Commerce. A representative of the US Department of Commerce declined to comment on any possible future actions related to Kaspersky Lab software. The Kaspersky Lab representative did not answer questions about the possible ban and how big the company's market share in the US is.

Since 2017, Kaspersky Lab software has been banned from use by government agencies in the US. The US considers its products to be a threat to the country's national security. The company was accused of having links with Russian special services.

Kaspersky Lab denied the US authorities' accusations and demanded that the ban be lifted. In March 2022, the US added the Russian company to the list of communications equipment and services that could pose a threat to the country's national security. CNN's sources said that the ban in its final form is still being finalised and may be amended.

The sources suggested that not all of the company's software products will be banned. CNN’s sources expect that Kaspersky Lab's anti-virus software will be on the list of banned software. They said that Washington wants to prevent risks to the critical infrastructure of the United States in this way, as the White House believes that the data obtained by the company can be used for surveillance.

Background:

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a law banning the use of Kaspersky Lab software in US government agencies due to concerns that it was used by Russia for espionage.

The threat became more acute after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Reuters wrote that the US government began privately warning some US companies the day after Russia invaded Ukraine that Moscow could manipulate software developed by Kaspersky Lab.

In March 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added Kaspersky Lab to the list of companies that threaten US national security.

