All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Switzerland plans to allocate over €5 billion for Ukraine's recovery by 2036

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:50
Switzerland plans to allocate over €5 billion for Ukraine's recovery by 2036
Photo: Getty Images

Switzerland plans to strengthen Ukraine's economic development and long-term reconstruction over the next 12 years.

Source: Swiss Federal Council at its meeting on 10 April 2024, reported by European Pravda

Details: A total of CHF 5 billion (over €5 billion) is planned to be allocated for these purposes by 2036. As a first step, about CHF 1.5 billion will be allocated from the international cooperation budget until 2028.

Advertisement:

"This amount clearly demonstrates Switzerland's solidarity with the people affected by the war in Ukraine and will contribute to strengthening stability on the European continent," the Swiss Federal Council said.

They reiterated that Switzerland and Ukraine jointly launched a large-scale political recovery process at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano in July 2022. The 59 delegations of states and international organisations present agreed on the Lugano Principles, which laid the key points of the political recovery process.

To date, Switzerland has spent around CHF 3 billion on these and other measures to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

"Through the measures taken and planned, Switzerland contributes to stability in Europe and the reduction of migration flows, and indirectly strengthens the security, prosperity and independence of Switzerland," the Federal Council states.

For the period 2029-36, the Federal Council also intends to consider other sources (besides international cooperation) from which the remaining CHF 3.5 billion to be allocated for Ukraine's reconstruction could be obtained.

At today's meeting, the Federal Council also instructed the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Economy to develop a joint programme for Ukraine, which will include appropriate oversight mechanisms. "This programme should provide targeted and effective support and be based on the seven Lugano principles: partnership, focus on reform, transparency, accountability and the rule of law, democratic participation, multi-stakeholder engagement, gender equality and inclusiveness, and sustainability," the Federal Council explained.

Background:

  • Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would soon agree with Switzerland on the date of the first inaugural Peace Summit. 
  • Ukraine insists that Russia should not participate in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.
  • Bloomberg reported that the Peace Summit in Switzerland may take place on 16-17 June, although it is unclear how many leaders will attend. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: