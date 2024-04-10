All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Countries of Northern Europe and Baltic countries to provide expert support to Ukraine on its path to EU

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:47
Countries of Northern Europe and Baltic countries to provide expert support to Ukraine on its path to EU
EU and Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Eight countries from Northern Europe and the Baltics will assemble a group of experts to assist Ukraine during the negotiation stage of the EU accession process.

Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries on the island of Gotland, as reported by Reuters

He said that the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics support the strengthening of NATO's role in providing assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia and support the country's aspirations for EU membership.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We support an increased role for NATO in providing security related assistance to Ukraine and coordinating military support and equipment," Billstrom said.

He added that eight countries from Northern Europe and the Baltics, during the meeting on the Swedish island of Gotland, agreed to assemble a group of experts to assist Ukraine in its efforts towards European Union membership. 

"This offers an opportunity to facilitate Ukraine's path towards membership in the European family," the minister said. 

The initiative has already been responded to by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"I am grateful to Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and all the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers for launching an initiative to establish a High-Level Consultative Group for Ukraine's delegation at EU-accession negotiations. The Nordic and Baltic nations continue to provide Ukraine with vital assistance and support," Kuleba posted on X.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU takes place no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council ends and Hungary's six-month presidency begins.
  • Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal confirmed Ukraine's intention to start accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: