Countries of Northern Europe and Baltic countries to provide expert support to Ukraine on its path to EU

Eight countries from Northern Europe and the Baltics will assemble a group of experts to assist Ukraine during the negotiation stage of the EU accession process.

Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries on the island of Gotland, as reported by Reuters

He said that the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics support the strengthening of NATO's role in providing assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia and support the country's aspirations for EU membership.

Quote: "We support an increased role for NATO in providing security related assistance to Ukraine and coordinating military support and equipment," Billstrom said.

He added that eight countries from Northern Europe and the Baltics, during the meeting on the Swedish island of Gotland, agreed to assemble a group of experts to assist Ukraine in its efforts towards European Union membership.

"This offers an opportunity to facilitate Ukraine's path towards membership in the European family," the minister said.

The initiative has already been responded to by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"I am grateful to Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and all the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers for launching an initiative to establish a High-Level Consultative Group for Ukraine's delegation at EU-accession negotiations. The Nordic and Baltic nations continue to provide Ukraine with vital assistance and support," Kuleba posted on X.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU takes place no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council ends and Hungary's six-month presidency begins.

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal confirmed Ukraine's intention to start accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of this year.

