All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Agricultural losses in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian invasion exceed US$464 million

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:20
Agricultural losses in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian invasion exceed US$464 million
The agricultural land. Photo: Getty Images

Early estimates show that the losses of agricultural enterprises and land in the Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian aggression amount to UAH 18.1 billion (US$464 million).

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There are 2,100 businesses of various ownership forms in the oblast, of which 630 have been affected," said Syniehubov.

Advertisement:

The highest number of destroyed businesses is in the Izium district – 218, in the Kupiansk district, it's 176; in the Chuhuiv district – 134;  in the Kharkiv district – 59, and in the Bohodukhiv district – 43. 

Syniehubov said that the estimate of UAH 18.1 billion is only a preliminary assessment of the damage inflicted on agricultural enterprises and land resources. In particular, 1079 units of equipment and machinery with a total value of US$9.7 million have been destroyed.

Background:

  • The Cabinet of Ministers (the government) has adopted a resolution expanding the directions of state support for farmers registered in the State Agricultural Register, and the amounts of payments have also been increased. 
  • The government will allocate over US$50.8 million for humanitarian demining of agricultural land and will compensate 80% of the costs for mine clearance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: