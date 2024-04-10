Agricultural losses in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian invasion exceed US$464 million

Early estimates show that the losses of agricultural enterprises and land in the Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian aggression amount to UAH 18.1 billion (US$464 million).

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There are 2,100 businesses of various ownership forms in the oblast, of which 630 have been affected," said Syniehubov.

Advertisement:

The highest number of destroyed businesses is in the Izium district – 218, in the Kupiansk district, it's 176; in the Chuhuiv district – 134; in the Kharkiv district – 59, and in the Bohodukhiv district – 43.

Syniehubov said that the estimate of UAH 18.1 billion is only a preliminary assessment of the damage inflicted on agricultural enterprises and land resources. In particular, 1079 units of equipment and machinery with a total value of US$9.7 million have been destroyed.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers (the government) has adopted a resolution expanding the directions of state support for farmers registered in the State Agricultural Register, and the amounts of payments have also been increased.

The government will allocate over US$50.8 million for humanitarian demining of agricultural land and will compensate 80% of the costs for mine clearance.

Support UP or become our patron!