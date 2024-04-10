All Sections
Germany supplies Ukraine with about 400 generators amid Russian attacks

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 17:12
Germany supplies Ukraine with about 400 generators amid Russian attacks
Photo: German embassy in Ukraine on Twitter (X)

The German government is to supply Ukraine with 400 generators amid Russian strikes on power stations.

Source: German embassy in Ukraine on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Recent Russian airstrikes destroyed and damaged power stations in Ukraine. Millions of people, mainly in Sumy and Kharkiv were temporarily left with no power. The German government will provide about 400 generators in order to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its fight against Russian aggression."

Background:

  • Earlier it was revealed that the European Union had sent emergency aid to Ukraine in the form of 167 generators following the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
  • The Danish government also allocated DKK 40 million (more than EUR 5 million) to restore Ukraine's energy system after massive Russian attacks on infrastructure.
  • Lithuania will also supply Ukraine with equipment for thermal power plants.

