Frontline hospitals are priority: Ukraine's health minister reveals how state funds for shelters will be allocated

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 19:03
Frontline hospitals are priority: Ukraine's health minister reveals how state funds for shelters will be allocated
Sign reads: "Shelter: 8 metres away". Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

UAH 1 billion (about US$25.5 million) has been allocated from the Ukrainian state budget to build shelters in medical facilities by the end of 2024.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: Applications from hospitals in frontline areas will have priority, the Ministry of Health has noted.

Quote: "Priority in the allocation of funds will be given to medical institutions located closer to the areas of combat actions, where Russia is constantly bombarding civilian infrastructure and where the need for shelters is most critical," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

He added that this is only the first wave of funding, and the ministry will continue to seek funds to ensure that "medical facilities are not only centres of help and support for patients, but also a safe space where everyone can feel protected in any situation".

In order to receive state funding for the construction or modernisation of shelters, regional military-civilian administrations have until 1 May to collect information on ready-to-implement shelter projects in hospitals within a capable network.

