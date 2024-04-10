All Sections
Russian missiles hit Odesa Oblast, killing four, including a 10-year-old girl – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 10 April 2024, 21:51
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Four civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, have been killed in a Russian missile attack on the Odesa district of Odesa Oblast. Early reports suggest that an Iskander-M ballistic missile was deployed.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South; Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote from Kiper: "Four people were killed in the Russian missile attack on the Odesa district this evening, including one child, a 10-year-old girl. Another seven civilians sustained injuries, including one man who is now in a critical condition and has had both legs amputated. Doctors are doing all they can."

Details: Kiper said that Russia carried out the ballistic missile strike on Odesa Oblast between 18:00 and 18:30. Early reports indicate Iskander-M missiles were used. Transport infrastructure facilities and several lorries in the Odesa district were damaged as a result of the attack.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced that a missile was heading towards Odesa at 18:19.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South said a petrol station was struck.

Updated at 21:47: The Prosecutor General’s Office reports that the number of people who were injured in the attack has increased to 14. They are hospitalised.

 
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on the Odesa district of Odesa Oblast on 10 April
PHOTO:  DEFENCE FORCES OF UKRAINE’S SOUTH
 
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on the Odesa district of Odesa Oblast on 10 April
Photo:  Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that four of the affected people are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, and five others have minor injuries.

Quote from Kiper: "There is also a 4-year-old girl among the people who were injured; she has a shrapnel wound to her back and a contusion. She is in hospital under medical supervision."

