Zelenskyy reiterates key principles with which Ukraine initiated Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world's states to join the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, which should develop a plan to end the war, and pointed out once again all the key principles and ideas that Ukraine hopes to implement.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the good result of the summit should be a clear position of the world on how the war should end, and called on all countries that want to end Russian aggression with a truly just peace to join.

Advertisement:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that there were no alternatives to peace, but for sustainable peace to be possible, Ukraine's strength in all forms must be guaranteed.

"To protect ourselves from terror, we require physical strength. This includes air defence, frontline capabilities, the ability to achieve the necessary results in the Black Sea, our own domestic arms manufacturing, Ukraine's economic resilience, partner pressure on Russia, and maximum global consolidation. We do not have the right to fail in any of these aspects," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyy also said that Russia would not attend the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, but that some "representatives of the continents" would pass on the details of the peace plan developed there to Moscow.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government announced that it would hold a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine on 15 and 16 June.

Russia said it would not participate in the talks in Switzerland, stating that the Peace Formula was unviable and did not take into account Russian interests.

Support UP or become our patron!