Zelenskyy: "Representatives of continents" will show Russia peace plan agreed without it

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 10 April 2024, 19:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that some "representatives of continents" will brief Russia on the details of the peace plan developed at the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for Axel Springer SE Editorial Group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy explained that Russia would not be present at the summit "because we need to make sure they [the Russians – ed.] do not block anything".

The president assumes that some points of the plan, "with details of what should be done", will be ready following the peace summit in Switzerland, and after that, the whole plan will be prepared. The discussions will be based on President Zelenskyy's peace formula.

"Of course, some parties to the negotiations, some representatives of the continents, will present this plan to the Russian representatives. But only after we reach an agreement and form a common point of view among the countries that really want peace. Not just talk, but real peace," Zelenskyy stated.

In response to a further comment referring to the fact that Zelenskyy has promised not to sit down at the negotiating table with Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian president replied: "He [Putin] is a murderer, and he has killed a lot of our people."

Zelenskyy added: "When it comes to talks on the Peace Summit platform, I believe we will find the infrastructure or opportunities for talks with various representatives."

Background:

  • On 10 April, the Swiss government announced that it will hold a two-day high-level conference concerning the settlement of the war in Ukraine on 15-16 June.
  • Russia has claimed it will not take part in the talks in Switzerland because "it will be yet another case of a non-viable peace formula being pushed" that "does not take Russia’s interests into consideration".

Subjects: Zelenskyy
