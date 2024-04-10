Zelenskyy holds meeting on Ukrainian missiles: Details are not public, but we have results

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on 10 April focusing on Ukraine’s missile programme.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I held a meeting concerning our missile programme [attended by] the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Strategic Industries, and the CEOs of relevant companies. Mass production and new models of missiles [were discussed – ed.]. The details cannot be revealed, but our defence industry has achieved the results we need."

Details: Zelenskyy added: "The most important thing now is to make sure the army is able to apply these results."

