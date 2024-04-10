Zelenskyy rejects "primitive" ideas from Trump on ending of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't need "primitive" ideas from potential US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's aggressive war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy in an interview with Politico

The president noted that he is ready to listen to Trump's proposals for ending the war, but, according to him, "if the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea".

Quote: "I need very strong arguments. I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President spoke respectfully about Trump as a leader with whom he seeks to build a constructive partnership, as noted by Politico.

"We conveyed the messages and the context through the appropriate people. We said that we would like Donald Trump to come to Ukraine, see everything with his own eyes and draw his own conclusions. In any case, I am ready to meet him and discuss the issue," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Zelenskyy also stated that Trump expressed interest in accepting the invitation but did not set a date.

Background:

Previously, Trump, the potential Republican candidate for US presidential elections, often boasted that he could negotiate a peaceful deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. However, he repeatedly declined to clarify how he would accomplish this.

The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that Trump allegedly seeks to push Ukraine towards concessions to Russia and transfer of Ukrainian territories under its control, including Crimea and Donbas.

Donald Trump's campaign adviser Jason Miller described the report by The Washington Post, in which the publication allegedly revealed details of Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine, as fake news.

