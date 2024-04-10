All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy rejects "primitive" ideas from Trump on ending of war

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:08
Zelenskyy rejects primitive ideas from Trump on ending of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't need "primitive" ideas from potential US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's aggressive war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy in an interview with Politico

The president noted that he is ready to listen to Trump's proposals for ending the war, but, according to him, "if the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I need very strong arguments. I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President spoke respectfully about Trump as a leader with whom he seeks to build a constructive partnership, as noted by Politico.

"We conveyed the messages and the context through the appropriate people. We said that we would like Donald Trump to come to Ukraine, see everything with his own eyes and draw his own conclusions. In any case, I am ready to meet him and discuss the issue," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Zelenskyy also stated that Trump expressed interest in accepting the invitation but did not set a date.

Background:

  • Previously, Trump, the potential Republican candidate for US presidential elections, often boasted that he could negotiate a peaceful deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. However, he repeatedly declined to clarify how he would accomplish this.
  • The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that Trump allegedly seeks to push Ukraine towards concessions to Russia and transfer of Ukrainian territories under its control, including Crimea and Donbas.
  • Donald Trump's campaign adviser Jason Miller described the report by The Washington Post, in which the publication allegedly revealed details of Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine, as fake news.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyTrumpwarUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy inspects fortifications being built in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss protection of Kharkiv
Russia spreads conflicts worldwide, and Ukraine needs to stay relevant – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: