US imposes restrictions against companies from Russia, China and UAE

The US has imposed export restrictions on three companies from Russia, six from China and two from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Source: US Department of Commerce

Details: The US Department of Commerce stated these companies may be "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States".

Among the Russian organisations that came under restrictions are Aerosila, which produces auxiliary power units, aircraft propellers and power converters for supersonic aircraft; Delta-Aero, engaged in the aircraft’s repair and technical maintenance; and ODK-Star, involved in the development, production and service maintenance of complex fuel supply and gas turbine engine control systems.

The department suspects that together with the Chinese company Shenzhen Jiasibo Technology, they could procure aerospace components working "as part of a network", including dual-use components for UAV applications, for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

"These components are used to develop and produce Shahed-series UAVs which have been used by Iran to attack oil tankers in the Middle East," the statement said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury has placed Delta-Aero, Aerosila and ODK-Star on the sanctions SDN list.

The US Department of Commerce stated that another Chinese company, Jiangxi Xintuo Enterprise, is suspected of supporting the Russian Armed Forces.

Chinese companies LINKZOL (Beijing) Technology and Xi'an Like Innovative Information Technology are listed because they are suspected of "for acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of China’s military modernization efforts, including in support of Military-Intelligence End Users". The department used the same reason to justify restrictions against Beijing Anwise Technology and SITONHOLY (Tianjin), both under Chinese control.

Companies from the UAE, Khalaj Trading LLC and Mahdi Khalaj Amirhosseini, could have been involved in the export or attempted export of goods subject to commercial control from the US to Iran.

Background:

In February, the US imposed sanctions against 93 companies, including 63 companies from Russia, 8 from China, 16 from Türkiye, 4 from the UAE, 2 from Kyrgyzstan, 1 from India and 1 from South Korea.

At that time, the sanctions list included the National Payment Card System (NSPK), the operator of Russia's Mir payment system.

