All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Finland's President says support for Ukraine in coming months especially important

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 10:59
​​Finland's President says support for Ukraine in coming months especially important
Finnish leader Alexander Stubb. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has said that during the spring and summer, Western partners should make every effort to support Ukraine, as this is the period when there are risks of Russia prevailing on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda writes that he said this in an interview with the Financial Times

Details: Stubb stressed that in the coming months, it is crucial to provide adequate support to Ukraine as much as necessary, and at this stage "to do almost whatever it takes" to prevent Russia from gaining significant success during the spring offensive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians understand that their 'window of opportunity' will begin to close in late August or early September. So it is very important that we help Ukraine right now," the Finnish President stressed.

He said that Finland is now giving Ukraine large stocks from its arms and ammunition depots, understanding the urgency of the need, and will replenish them later.

Stubb also criticised the numerous statements in the West that a NATO member state could be the next victim of a Russian attack and advised instead to simply do what is necessary to be prepared for such scenarios, as Finland has been doing for decades.

On 3 April, Stubb visited Kyiv as President of Finland for the first time. During his visit, a bilateral security agreement was signed, and the 23rd package of Finnish military assistance to Ukraine was announced.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: