​​Finland's President says support for Ukraine in coming months especially important

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has said that during the spring and summer, Western partners should make every effort to support Ukraine, as this is the period when there are risks of Russia prevailing on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda writes that he said this in an interview with the Financial Times

Details: Stubb stressed that in the coming months, it is crucial to provide adequate support to Ukraine as much as necessary, and at this stage "to do almost whatever it takes" to prevent Russia from gaining significant success during the spring offensive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians understand that their 'window of opportunity' will begin to close in late August or early September. So it is very important that we help Ukraine right now," the Finnish President stressed.

He said that Finland is now giving Ukraine large stocks from its arms and ammunition depots, understanding the urgency of the need, and will replenish them later.

Stubb also criticised the numerous statements in the West that a NATO member state could be the next victim of a Russian attack and advised instead to simply do what is necessary to be prepared for such scenarios, as Finland has been doing for decades.

On 3 April, Stubb visited Kyiv as President of Finland for the first time. During his visit, a bilateral security agreement was signed, and the 23rd package of Finnish military assistance to Ukraine was announced.

Support UP or become our patron!