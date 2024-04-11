All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovak PM says his country wants to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 11 April 2024, 15:35
Slovak PM says his country wants to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine
Robert Fico with Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, stated that his country wishes to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine.

Source: Fico at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico claimed that the meeting demonstrated that "we have an interest in good neighbourliness."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Slovakia wants to be a good, friendly neighbour to Ukraine. We want to show solidarity with you in the misfortune that you are fighting," he said, referring to Russia's full-scale war.

"Russia’s use of force in Ukraine is a violation of international agreements... Ukraine needs help and solidarity," said the Slovak prime minister.

"We all wish that we could find those moments that support your sovereignty and territorial integrity that are integral to you," he went on to say.

After taking power in October 2023, Robert Fico's government halted military assistance to Kyiv from Slovakia's state reserves. He also repeatedly stated that Western countries' strategy toward Ukraine had failed.

On the second anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Russia started its war against Ukraine in 2014 because "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" were "rampant".

He argued that the West's strategy on the conflict does not work, that the Slavs are dying in the war, and the West is watching this without having a peace plan from the European Union.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Slovakia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU
Slovakia to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
Ukrainian PM arrives in Slovakia
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: