Slovak PM says his country wants to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, stated that his country wishes to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine.

Source: Fico at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico claimed that the meeting demonstrated that "we have an interest in good neighbourliness."

Quote: "Slovakia wants to be a good, friendly neighbour to Ukraine. We want to show solidarity with you in the misfortune that you are fighting," he said, referring to Russia's full-scale war.

"Russia’s use of force in Ukraine is a violation of international agreements... Ukraine needs help and solidarity," said the Slovak prime minister.

"We all wish that we could find those moments that support your sovereignty and territorial integrity that are integral to you," he went on to say.

After taking power in October 2023, Robert Fico's government halted military assistance to Kyiv from Slovakia's state reserves. He also repeatedly stated that Western countries' strategy toward Ukraine had failed.

On the second anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Russia started its war against Ukraine in 2014 because "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" were "rampant".

He argued that the West's strategy on the conflict does not work, that the Slavs are dying in the war, and the West is watching this without having a peace plan from the European Union.

