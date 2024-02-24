All Sections
Slovakian prime minister believes Russia started war against Ukraine because of "rampant Ukrainian neo-Nazis"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 19:48
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Russia started its war against Ukraine in 2014 because "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" were "rampant".

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Aktuality, a Slovakian news outlet

Details: Fico said on Facebook that the war started in 2014 because "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" were "rampant".

He said that the Russian Federation’s military invasion of Ukraine is also partly serving to "mislead Russia into thinking that NATO will not expand further east".

Fico described Ukraine’s possible NATO membership as an impetus for "the beginning of World War Three".

Still, Fico admitted that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law.

Background:

  • Following a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod on 24 January, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Slovakia would not block Ukraine from purchasing weapons and equipment from Slovakian firms.
  • Before his visit to Ukraine, Fico made a number of scandalous statements. In particular, Fico said that Ukraine would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.
  • The day before, when Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, Fico said that life in the Ukrainian capital was "absolutely normal".

Subjects: SlovakiaRussiawar
