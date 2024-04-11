Ukraine and Slovakia agree on joint production of demining equipment
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 22:00
Ukraine and Slovakia have reached an agreement on the joint production of engineering equipment for mine clearance and provision of ready-made machines for detecting and disposing of mines.
Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following intergovernmental consultations, as reported by the government's press service
Details: Shmyhal said the two governments have agreed to review the contractual framework for financial, technical and economic cooperation and social protection by the middle of next year.
Advertisement:
Background:
- Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to work on lifting unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products as soon as possible.
Support UP or become our patron!