All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on joint production of demining equipment

Economichna PravdaThursday, 11 April 2024, 22:00
Ukraine and Slovakia agree on joint production of demining equipment
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine and Slovakia have reached an agreement on the joint production of engineering equipment for mine clearance and provision of ready-made machines for detecting and disposing of mines.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following intergovernmental consultations, as reported by the government's press service

Details: Shmyhal said the two governments have agreed to review the contractual framework for financial, technical and economic cooperation and social protection by the middle of next year.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to work on lifting unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products as soon as possible.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: