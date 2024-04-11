Ukraine and Slovakia agree on joint production of demining equipment

Ukraine and Slovakia have reached an agreement on the joint production of engineering equipment for mine clearance and provision of ready-made machines for detecting and disposing of mines.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following intergovernmental consultations, as reported by the government's press service

Details: Shmyhal said the two governments have agreed to review the contractual framework for financial, technical and economic cooperation and social protection by the middle of next year.

Background:

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to work on lifting unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products as soon as possible.

