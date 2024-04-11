All Sections
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border

Economichna PravdaThursday, 11 April 2024, 23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has begun construction of a European-gauge railway line from Chop on the EU border to Uzhhorod, the administrative centre of Zakarpattia Oblast. The project is part of the strategic rail infrastructure development programme for Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia press service

"We have launched the project, we are now completing the preparatory work, and the main construction phase will begin in May," Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Yevhen Liashchenko said.  

Advertisement:

The construction project includes:

  • Construction of 22 km of European-standard railway track
  • Reconstruction of artificial structures, facilities and engineering support networks
  • Equipping the track with two-way semi-automatic interlocking and microprocessor-based dispatching devices.

The project will make it possible to launch direct passenger routes on the European-gauge line from Uzhhorod to European countries, as well as providing transfers from trains from all regions of Ukraine for onward travel in Europe.

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, said the European-gauge Chop-Uzhhorod railway line will make direct rail connections possible between Uzhhorod and Vienna, Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, Prague, Bucharest, Dresden and Belgrade.

Background:

  • Ukrzaliznytsia plans to introduce 18 new container routes across Europe in September 2024.
  • Tickets for train No. 143/146 (Chop-Budapest-Vienna) became available on the Ukrzaliznytsia app on 4 April.
  • On 28 March, a new overnight international route between Prague and Chop was launched, connecting Chop with the Czech capital and Košice, Slovakia.

Advertisement: