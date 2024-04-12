First Ukrainian woman on Everest dedicates her climb to women in Ukraine's Armed Forces – photo

Iryna Halai has ascended Annapurna mountain (8,091m height) in the morning of 12 April together with Nepalese guide Mingma. Annapurna is considered one of the most dangerous eight-thousander mountains in the world (with a mortality rate of 22% over all years of climbers' ascents).

Details: This was Iryna's first mountain expedition during the full-scale war. She has dedicated her ascent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are currently fighting for the existence of Ukrainians and to the 60,000 Ukrainian women serving there. Iryna herself spent the first months of the war as part of the Mukachevo Territorial Defence Forces.

Quote: "I got to know Arm Women Now [a Ukrainian volunteer project] at the beginning of the war when I was in the Territorial Defence Forces. I sold my pink ice axe with rhinestones at an auction and with the proceeds (200,000 hryvnias) [approximately US$5,100], and we started collaborating with this organisation, creating the first female uniform for the Armed Forces. Currently, over 60,000 women serve in the Armed Forces, which is an impressive number even by NATO standards. These women are my heroes. Their courage, beauty, boldness and character enchant me. They are incredible! I dedicate this ascent to them and my country, which is currently fighting for its existence."

More details: Halai is now descending from the summit with the Nepalese climber Mingma, so there is currently no communication with her. Iryna has become the first Ukrainian woman to climb an eight-thousander mountain (there are only 14 peaks in the world with a height of over 8,000m) this season.

"I have a flag with me with the Arm Women Now organisation logo," Halai told Maksym Rosenko via satellite communication from the base camp just before the final stage of the ascent to Annapurna. "I took this flag because Annapurna is considered a feminine mountain. Complex and serious, it is considered the most dangerous mountain in the world. It has a character similar to that of Ukrainian military women. They never allow unnecessary people to be near them. They are difficult to subdue. And they destroy everyone who approaches them with bad intentions."

