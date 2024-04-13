All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US bans import of aluminium, copper and nickel of Russian origin

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 02:28
US bans import of aluminium, copper and nickel of Russian origin
Stock photo: Russian media

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury has announced a ban on imports of aluminium, copper and nickel of Russian origin. The relevant document is published on the agency's website.

Source: Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury

Details: As a result, the import and importation of aluminium, copper and nickel of Russian origin into the United States, except as provided by law or under a licence, is prohibited.

Advertisement:

OFAC added that US companies are now prohibited from conducting transactions with metals of Russian origin, including their export and re-export. It is specified that the restrictions will not apply to metals from the Russian Federation that were produced before 13 April 2024.

In addition, the US and UK authorities have decided to limit the use of Russian aluminium, copper and nickel on global metal exchanges. As a result, the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will be prohibited from accepting Russian metals produced after 13 April. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
USA
US House Speaker Johnson discusses aid to Ukraine with White House and will "consult" with Trump
Poland criticises US for delay in aid to Ukraine
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: