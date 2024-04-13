Ukrainian footballer leads Spanish La Liga scoring race

Girona FC's Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk has scored a quick goal in Round 31 of the Spanish La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Artem rolled the ball into the empty net of Atletico’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak after a pass from Yan Couto in the 4th minute of the game.

This goal allowed the Ukrainian forward to single-handedly lead the Spanish league, scoring 17 goals, compared to 16 goals each for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Osasuna's Ante Budimir.

Last round, Dovbyk scored a double against Real Betis for the first time since January, thus repeating the achievement of another famous Ukrainian footballer, Andrii Shevchenko, 18 years ago.

Artem was also named Girona's best player in March. This is the 4th such recognition for the former striker of Dnipro-1 FC (previously, he was named the MVP in November, December and January).

Another Ukrainian who plays for the Catalan club, Viktor Tsyhankov, was not included in the squad for the scheduled match against Atletico due to another injury. A well-known sports doctor suggested that the 26-year-old Dynamo Kyiv alumnus could be out for the rest of the season.

