Russia kills three more people in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 14 April 2024, 08:27
Three more people were killed by Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast on 13 April.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Two were killed in Netailove and one in Novoselydivka.
Another five people were wounded in the oblast over the day: in Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne and Bohoiavlenka.
The total number of civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, rose to 1,915.
