Russia kills three more people in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 08:27
Russia kills three more people in Donetsk Oblast
Image: Donetsk Oblast, 14 April 2024, 08:00. Netailove – 2 killed, Novoselydivka – 1 killed, Krasnohorivka – 2 injured, Ocheretyne – 2 injured, Bohoiavlenka – 1 injured. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three more people were killed by Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast on 13 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two were killed in Netailove and one in Novoselydivka.

Another five people were wounded in the oblast over the day: in Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne and Bohoiavlenka.

The total number of civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, rose to 1,915.

