Russia kills three more people in Donetsk Oblast

Three more people were killed by Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast on 13 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two were killed in Netailove and one in Novoselydivka.

Another five people were wounded in the oblast over the day: in Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne and Bohoiavlenka.

The total number of civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, rose to 1,915.

