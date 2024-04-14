Ukrainian Eurobond holders select restructuring advisors – Bloomberg

A group of Ukrainian debt holders, including Amundi, Amia Capital and Black Rock, has selected advisers to restructure Ukraine's Eurobond obligations, which are due to be unfrozen in September.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

In August 2024, the agreement to defer the repayment of the Eurobonds, which was reached in 2022, will expire. At that time, the Ukrainian side was able to negotiate a two-year deferral of the Eurobonds.

The amount of the bonds is estimated at US$20 billion.

Weil, Gotschal & Manges LLP will act as legal advisor to the Eurobond holders, sources informed.

Previously:

The group of holders of Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo’s bonds (due in 2028) is growing and is approaching half of the outstanding principal amount of the debt. Reaching a simple majority would allow investors to block any restructuring plan.

