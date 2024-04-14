All Sections
Ukrainian gymnast wins bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup – video

Sunday, 14 April 2024, 18:44
Ukrainian gymnast wins bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup – video
Viktoriia Onopriienko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Viktoriia Onopriienko has claimed an award at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, coming third in the mace exercises after receiving 33.000 points.

Italian Sofia Raffaeli came first (34.250 points) and Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn came second (33.900 points).

Earlier, Taisiia Onofriichuk from Ukraine won bronze in the vault exercises (with 32.100 points), while Onopriienko came fourth in this category (with 31.900 points). Both women also competed in the hoop finals, with Onofriichuk coming fifth (33.800 points) and Onopriienko seventh (32.250 points). 

