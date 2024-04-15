All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia could not develop any new large oil field last year

Monday, 15 April 2024, 15:54
Russia could not develop any new large oil field last year
Stock photo: Getty Images

The search for new oil deposits in Russia to replace those that will be depleted due to output in 2023 yielded terrible results. Russian oil workers reported the lowest numbers of oil deposits in six years.

Source: Russian media, as reported by enkorr

Details: According to Rosnedra data, 43 oil and gas fields were added to Russia's balance sheet before the end of the year.

Advertisement:

Although the number of new fields rose by nine over the previous year, just one of them was a major one: the oil and gas condensate field named after R.U. Maganov on the Caspian Sea shelf, which has reserves of 136.2 billion cubic metres of gas.

"There were no large oil fields. Almost all of them were either tiny (reserves of up to 5 million tonnes) or extremely small (less than 1 million tonnes). Burskoye, located in the Russian Federation's Irkutsk area, proved to be the most barrel-rich location. However, its magnitude,  8.7 million tonnes, is comparable to the volume that the oil industry, at the current rate, pumps out from the subsoil in six days," the newspaper writes.

Also among the top three were the fields named after V.P. Orlov (7.5 million tonnes, or 5 days of current Russian output) and Taltimskoye in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (6.1 million tonnes, or 4 days of the output).

In general, oil companies reported finding 565 million tonnes of oil, the lowest volume in six years.

Background: 

  • Oil prices declined after market players reduced risk premiums in response to Iran's strike on Israel, which the Israeli government claimed to have caused minor damage.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Russia
Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap metal to circumvent sanctions
Russian sabotage group stopped in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast
Floods in Russia wash away several bridges in villages and cause embankment dam to collapse in Tomsk – photos, videos
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: