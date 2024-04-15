Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 million for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Canada, as part of the drone coalition, will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine this summer, and Lithuania will allocate EUR 3 million for the production of FPV drones.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: At an extraordinary meeting of the drone coalition steering group, Lithuania announced the allocation of EUR 3 million for production of FPV drones, and Canada will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose UAVs in the summer.

In addition, the Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones worth EUR 200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.

"The situation on the contact line is changing every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We require tools for an asymmetric response. The time to discuss solutions is running out, we require it now," Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said at a drone coalition group meeting.

Germany will also provide Ukraine with Vector 211 reconnaissance drones.

Background:

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said that Canada is considering investing in the purchase of drones produced by Ukraine.

