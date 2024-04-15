All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 million for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 15 April 2024, 19:14
Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 million for production of FPV drones for Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Canada, as part of the drone coalition, will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine this summer, and Lithuania will allocate EUR 3 million for the production of FPV drones.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: At an extraordinary meeting of the drone coalition steering group, Lithuania announced the allocation of EUR 3 million for production of FPV drones, and Canada will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose UAVs in the summer.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones worth EUR 200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.

"The situation on the contact line is changing every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We require tools for an asymmetric response. The time to discuss solutions is running out, we require it now," Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said at a drone coalition group meeting.

Germany will also provide Ukraine with Vector 211 reconnaissance drones. 

Background:

  • Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said that Canada is considering investing in the purchase of drones produced by Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: