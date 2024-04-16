Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner reveals how many Ukrainians are missing under special circumstances

Photo: the Office of Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of Verkhovna Rada on Facebook

Almost 37,000 people are considered missing under special circumstances, including children, civilians and soldiers.

Source: the Office of Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: Lubinets reported that Russia has been kidnapping civilians since 2014 but the situation has gotten much worse after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

At the moment almost 37,000 Ukrainians are considered missing under special circumstances, including children, civilians and soldiers. In addition to this, Ukraine identified about 1,700 people who had been illegally detained by Russia.

As of now the Ukrainian authorities have only managed to bring 147 civilian captives back.

"At the same time we are doing everything within our power to get the issue of liberating the captive civilians off the ground. Specifically, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner is working on it, and it is also point 4 of the Peace Formula.

Moreover, under the initiative of our institution, Ukraine has created the International Platform for Liberating the Civilians Illegally Detained by Russia," Dmytro Lubinets stated.

He added that Ukraine was working to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians. In particular, such negotiations were held with Türkiye.

Initiating the process of criminal prosecution of top leadership of Russia for kidnapping civilians is also being considered.

Background:

There are sick and vulnerable social groups among the civilians held captive by Russia. Three representatives of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were also captured by Russia.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that over 50,000 Ukrainians are missing under special circumstances.

The family of missing Ukrainians are urged to turn to the Human Rights Commissioner for help.

Support UP or become our patron!