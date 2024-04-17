Congresswoman Spartz refuses to support aid package to Ukraine as she opposes funding for Kyiv

Ukrainian-born congresswoman Victoria Spartz has refused to support any funding for Kyiv in Congress other than for lethal aid and is making measures for securing the US border a condition.

Source: European Pravda

Details: After Speaker Mike Johnson presented his proposal for funding allies, including Ukraine, Spartz wrote on X (Twitter) that she was not willing to vote for allocating any other funding for Kyiv except for weapons supply. She stated she would not support "sending cash to the Ukrainian government – only lethal aid".

Advertisement:

She also insisted that Johnson's package should include steps for securing the US-Mexico border. Otherwise, she would refuse to support the entire package.

Quote: "We have to pick our hills to die on & take them. Our southern border is that hill. As I said many times, if Speaker Johnson’s package does not include border security I'll not support that rule," Spartz stated.

Background:

Earlier, the Republican from Indiana stated that she would not support the Senate-approved package, which includes US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as funds for Israel and Taiwan.

Victoria Spartz has said in a number of interviews that she would like President Biden to come up with a clearer strategy for US involvement in the war and closer oversight of how assistance is spent.

Spartz indicated that she might back a package that included funding for weapons, additional oversight and stricter security rules at the US border.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday, 16 April, introduced four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and national security priorities.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said he will consider a proposal put forward by Mike Johnson concerning splitting aid for Ukraine and other US allies into separate bills.

Support UP or become our patron!