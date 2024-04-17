Russians damage gas pipelines in two oblasts during bombardments
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:33
The hostilities have caused damage to gas distribution pipelines in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, leaving 800 households without gas supply.
Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.
Quote: "Gas distribution pipelines in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts have been damaged in [Russian] attacks. As a result, 370 households in Kharkiv Oblast and 430 in Sumy Oblast have been left without gas supply," the statement said.
In addition, a high-voltage overhead line in Donetsk Oblast had been disconnected due to the hostilities. After emergency repairs, the line was put back into operation.
