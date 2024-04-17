All Sections
Ukraine to regulate cryptocurrencies under EU standards – Ukraine's National Bank

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 11:12
Ukraine to regulate cryptocurrencies under EU standards – Ukraine's National Bank
Representation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine, as a candidate for EU membership, is planning to adopt European standards for regulating cryptoasset markets to protect consumers.

Source: Kateryna Rozhkova, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)

Details: Rozhkova noted that the crypto industry, which has an increasingly significant impact on financial markets, requires unified regulation, including the implementation of the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

"Given that our country has been granted the status of an EU candidate, Ukrainian legislation should also adapt to the MiCA. This will help reduce risks for cryptoasset owners and the financial system as a whole," she said.

