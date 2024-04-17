IAEA's actions on ZNPP liberation quite cautious, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator says

The International Atomic Energy Agency acts quite cautiously on the issue of liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and lacks the tools to compel Russia to leave it.

Source: Petro Kotin, Head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator Energoatom, on air of the Radio NV

Quote: "I would evaluate the actions of the IAEA as very cautious in addressing the main problem – the liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the transfer of control over it to the Ukrainian side. On a personal level, I do not expect a fundamental change in the position of the IAEA," Kotin said.

Advertisement:

He noted that the vast majority of the IAEA Board of Governors members support the transfer of control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

"The IAEA has so far shown an inability to achieve the goal (liberation of the ZNPP– ed.) with the tools it has. At the same time, the presence of IAEA experts at all our stations undoubtedly plays a positive role. The Russians, while shelling our infrastructure, have not yet targeted nuclear power plants. We hope this will not happen," Kotin said.

Background:

The transition of all units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to cold shutdown reduces risks, but the main threat to nuclear safety is Russian forces occupying the power plant.

All six occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant units have been transitioned to a cold shutdown mode for the first time since 2022.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has notified the IAEA of his plans to "restart" the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operation.

Support UP or become our patron!