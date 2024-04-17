All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's asset recovery agency prepares over 260 paintings belonging to Putin's crony Medvedchuk for sale

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:08
Ukraine's asset recovery agency prepares over 260 paintings belonging to Putin's crony Medvedchuk for sale
Viktor Medvedchuk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing to sell 264 paintings belonging to Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk is a former pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament and leader of the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life political party. He is also a close friend of Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter. 

Source: Olena Duma, Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency  

Details: "ARMA is preparing to sell 264 paintings belonging to the traitor and collaborator Medvedchuk, which were seized and transferred to the agency by a court order," Duma said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The paintings are currently in temporary storage at the National Art Museum of Ukraine. The collection includes works by artists from the Transcarpathian school of painting: Adalbert Erdeli, József Boksay, and Zoltan Sholtes. Some of the paintings are worth up to US$50,000.

ARMA staff have re-inspected the assets, and the tender commission will put them up for sale shortly.

Background:

  • ARMA decided to put a Maybach car and 20 collectible watches belonging to Medvedchuk up for sale.
  • ARMA has announced a competitive tender for legal entities for the right to sell the Royal Romance, a yacht confiscated from Medvedchuk by Ukrainian and Croatian courts.
  • The Cabinet of Ministers approved ARMA’s sale of the 92-metre Royal Romance, owned by Medvedchuk's family and berthed in Croatia, on 16 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Ukrainian asset recovery agency puts pro-Russian oligarch's car and watches up for sale
New Head, Old Problems – Steps to Save ARMA
Assets of collaborator Saldo's company seized
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: