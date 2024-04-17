Ukraine's asset recovery agency prepares over 260 paintings belonging to Putin's crony Medvedchuk for sale

Ukraine's National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing to sell 264 paintings belonging to Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk is a former pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament and leader of the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life political party. He is also a close friend of Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

Source: Olena Duma, Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency

Details: "ARMA is preparing to sell 264 paintings belonging to the traitor and collaborator Medvedchuk, which were seized and transferred to the agency by a court order," Duma said in a statement.

The paintings are currently in temporary storage at the National Art Museum of Ukraine. The collection includes works by artists from the Transcarpathian school of painting: Adalbert Erdeli, József Boksay, and Zoltan Sholtes. Some of the paintings are worth up to US$50,000.

ARMA staff have re-inspected the assets, and the tender commission will put them up for sale shortly.

Background:

ARMA decided to put a Maybach car and 20 collectible watches belonging to Medvedchuk up for sale.

ARMA has announced a competitive tender for legal entities for the right to sell the Royal Romance, a yacht confiscated from Medvedchuk by Ukrainian and Croatian courts.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved ARMA’s sale of the 92-metre Royal Romance, owned by Medvedchuk's family and berthed in Croatia, on 16 February.

