All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian asset recovery agency puts pro-Russian oligarch's car and watches up for sale

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 5 April 2024, 16:31
Ukrainian asset recovery agency puts pro-Russian oligarch's car and watches up for sale
Viktor Medvedchuk. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has decided to sell a Maybach car and 20 collectable watches belonging to Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian businessman and former leader of the banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform — For Life.

Source: ARMA

ARMA will determine the auctioneer for the sale of Medvedchuk's assets on 25 April. The Agency will be accepting applications from companies that could potentially sell the Maybach and luxury watches until 19 April.

Advertisement:

New rules require that all sales of seized assets must be carried out on Prozorro.Sale, the state-owned online electronic auction system.

Background:

  • ARMA announced a tender for legal entities for the right to sell the Royal Romance, a yacht confiscated from Viktor Medchedchuk, further to a judgment of the Ukrainian and Croatian courts.
  • The Cabinet of Ministers had approved the sale of the 92-metre yacht Royal Romance, owned by Viktor Medvedchuk's family and berthed in Croatia, to ARMA on 16 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)Medvedchuk
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
New Head, Old Problems – Steps to Save ARMA
Assets of collaborator Saldo's company seized
Ministry of Defence says Armed Forces of Ukraine indifferent to changes of Russian military leaders
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: