All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General says NATO has enough air defence systems to send some to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 17 April 2024, 18:00
NATO Secretary General says NATO has enough air defence systems to send some to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO members have enough air defence systems in total to meet Ukraine's request to transfer some of them.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on 17 April following the meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that Europe has significantly fewer than 100 air defence systems, as previously mentioned by some European officials, but, "of course, the whole Alliance has a significant number of Patriot batteries."

Advertisement:

"That’s also reflecting the fact that the United States, which is the ally with the most Patriot batteries, has global responsibilities. But the reality is that, of course, we have systems available, that are big enough to enable us to deliver significantly more to Ukraine," he said. 

Stoltenberg added that the allies were working to supply Kyiv with more air defence systems in general and Patriot batteries in particular.

Background:

  • Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had identified 100 air defence systems in allied countries and is asking for at least seven of them to protect Ukrainian cities.
  • Last Friday, Kuleba said that active negotiations were underway with allies to receive two Patriot air defence batteries and one SAMP/T.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, the German government launched an initiative to find additional air defence assets that could be transferred to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: