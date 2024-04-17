NATO Secretary General says NATO has enough air defence systems to send some to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO members have enough air defence systems in total to meet Ukraine's request to transfer some of them.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on 17 April following the meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that Europe has significantly fewer than 100 air defence systems, as previously mentioned by some European officials, but, "of course, the whole Alliance has a significant number of Patriot batteries."

"That’s also reflecting the fact that the United States, which is the ally with the most Patriot batteries, has global responsibilities. But the reality is that, of course, we have systems available, that are big enough to enable us to deliver significantly more to Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg added that the allies were working to supply Kyiv with more air defence systems in general and Patriot batteries in particular.

Background:

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had identified 100 air defence systems in allied countries and is asking for at least seven of them to protect Ukrainian cities.

Last Friday, Kuleba said that active negotiations were underway with allies to receive two Patriot air defence batteries and one SAMP/T.

Earlier on Wednesday, the German government launched an initiative to find additional air defence assets that could be transferred to Ukraine.

