All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Situation in city is extremely saddening – Dutch PM on Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 22:56
Situation in city is extremely saddening – Dutch PM on Russian strikes on Kharkiv
Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, has said that he is very "saddened" by the fact that Russia is destroying the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Source: The Guardian quoted the Dutch leader's statement before the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, European Pravda reports

Details: Asked what he thought about the words of the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, that it risks becoming a "second Aleppo", Rutte said that the situation is "extremely saddening".

Advertisement:

"I was in Kharkiv myself on 1 March. A rocket from Russia takes one minute to get there and .. the alarm systems take more time to go off than the time it takes for that particular rocket to reach Kharkiv," he said. 

Rutte said he was impressed when he saw teachers conducting classes at metro stations and "how they try to run that system as normal as possible".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: