Germany is already seeking air defence systems for Ukraine from Persian Gulf states

In a letter sent to dozens of countries, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have announced a global initiative to find additional air defence assets for Ukraine.

Source: Financial Times, citing the letter, the content of which has been confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Details: The German ministers’ letter is addressed to NATO member states and "a wide range of non-NATO partners". The FT stressed that this includes the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

In the letter, Baerbock and Pistorius emphasised that Russia is trying to destroy Odesa – the Black Sea port city they called Ukraine's "economic lifeline" – and Kharkiv. They also noted that a wave of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure has caused even more damage than in the winter of 2022-23.

"It is up to us to help Ukraine defend itself against this murderous onslaught. We appeal to you to take stock of all [the] air defence systems in your arsenals and consider what could be transferred to Ukraine, whole systems or parts of them either permanently or for a limited period," the letter says.

Baerbock and Pistorius noted that Germany's initiative is primarily aimed at obtaining more Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine, as they have proven effective against Russian ballistic missiles.

But informed German officials told the FT that Berlin is also looking for other air defence systems, such as the French-Italian SAMP/T and the US-Norwegian NASAMS.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is "very grateful to Germany for its leadership on the issue of air defence for Ukraine".

"Not only has it provided its own Patriot system and missiles, but our German friends are actively looking for ways to engage other countries that may help. We urge all of them to reciprocate the German call," Kuleba said.

Background: On 17-19 April, Kuleba will be in Italy to attend a G7 ministerial meeting where, as reported by European Pravda, he will discuss the provision of additional Patriot batteries and other air defence systems to Ukraine to protect it from Russian terror.

