All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kuleba describes negotiations on Patriot supply, believing that night in Kharkiv would help Western partners make decision

Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 4 April 2024, 20:30
Kuleba describes negotiations on Patriot supply, believing that night in Kharkiv would help Western partners make decision
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that his talks in Brussels regarding the provision of air defence systems to Ukraine were successful despite the lack of concrete agreements so far.

Source: Kuleba in a speech at the III Ukraine-France Forum held in Paris by the New Europe Center together with the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI)

Details: Kuleba said additional air defence systems will be allocated, "The result of the day is that the work on searching for Patriot systems will be significantly prioritised."

Advertisement:

Quote: "There is a significant difference between how we searched for shells and how we are now searching for Patriot. In the first case, the problem was to find where the shells were. And finally, we did that. Then we found the funds and they will soon be in Ukraine. But with Patriot, everything is different. There is no need to find them; everyone knows where they are." 

Kuleba noted that the essence of the discussion now lies in how to redeploy these systems in Western countries to free up several batteries.

"[Western counterparts] often tell me, 'We understand you, but what you're talking about is very difficult to do'. But I'm sure that one night spent in Kharkiv would make this decision much easier for them," the minister explained.

Kuleba pointed out that Western countries benefit from supplying air defence systems because "if you don't down missiles flying towards energy facilities, soon you'll have to spend money to restore that facility".

Background:

  • On 4 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that some Allies promised at meetings in Brussels that they would look for additional air defence equipment for Ukraine in their stockpiles.
  • As reported, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took immediate action following Ukraine's request for additional Patriots.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: