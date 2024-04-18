Ukraine's commander-in-chief and defence minister share video of new armoured vehicle of Ukrainian production – video

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov were presented with new models of Ukraine-produced weaponry and equipment.

Details: On 18 April, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi was presented with a modernised infantry fighting vehicle BMP-1TS equipped with the Ukrainian Spys-Syntez module, an Oncilla armoured vehicle, and other equipment.

According to the Militarnyi publication, the demonstrated equipment includes a six-wheeled armoured vehicle, the name of which has not been revealed.

The Mbombe 6×6 wheeled armoured warfare vehicle was developed by Paramount Group in 2010.

The Mbombe can accommodate eight soldiers and three crew members: the commander, driver, and gunner, with each soldier having their own seat protected from mine explosion impact.

According to the STANAG 4569 standard, a 16-tonne machine has three types of protection. It is created to withstand attacks from 7.62×51 armour-piercing rounds.

In addition, the publication states that the mechanism can survive the explosion of a 10 kg charge in TNT equivalent.

"This level of protection is provided by the case's two-layer V-shaped bottom. The adjusted armoured vehicle in the video was equipped with the Ukrainian Spys-Syntez fighting module."

According to the publication, the module is equipped with a 30-millimetre automatic cannon ZTM-1, a 30-mm automatic grenade launcher KBA-117, and a coaxial machine gun PKT 7.62 mm. It also includes the Barrier anti-tank missile system, which has two missile launchers.

"The initial Spys-Syntez module installed on the Ukrainian BMPs is operated manually. For this, a combat compartment ‘basket’ in which the weapons operator is located is installed beneath the module, although it is missing in the photograph."

The automobile has a 6x6 wheel drive and is fitted with a Cummins ISBe4 diesel engine (300 kW) and an Allison 6-speed automated gearbox. It can reach speeds of 100 kilometres per hour and has a range of 700 km.

